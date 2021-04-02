Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVLO. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,705,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after acquiring an additional 196,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 361,627 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 31,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVLO stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $565.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $19.93.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

