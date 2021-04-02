EvenCoin Price Tops $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $119,440.03 and approximately $104,833.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00070712 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003185 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

