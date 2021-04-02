Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.19% of Eventbrite worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EB. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the third quarter worth about $49,038,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eventbrite by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,586,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,421 shares in the last quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,633,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

EB stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 3.12.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.68 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

