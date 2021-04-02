Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Short Interest Up 36.8% in March

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the February 28th total of 8,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 16.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EB opened at $23.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 3.12. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.68 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.