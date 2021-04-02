EventChain (EVC) Price Reaches $0.0284 on Major Exchanges

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One EventChain token can now be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded 40.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a market cap of $887,706.42 and approximately $21,289.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00051763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,175.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.01 or 0.00662191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00069789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00028614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001678 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (EVC) is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

