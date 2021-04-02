Everex (EVX) Achieves Market Cap of $23.96 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Everex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everex has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. Everex has a total market cap of $23.96 million and $1.77 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00052412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,036.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.09 or 0.00664306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00069764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00028263 BTC.

About Everex

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.