Everipedia Price Reaches $0.0384 on Major Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, Everipedia has traded up 51.6% against the dollar. One Everipedia token can now be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $383.77 million and approximately $101.85 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00067337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.09 or 0.00284143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00091291 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.43 or 0.00735071 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00029090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010032 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,018,022,923 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,996,603,830 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

