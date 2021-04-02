Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVFM. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 55,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,094 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 200,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

EVFM opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $6.87.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

