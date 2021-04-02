Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Exact Sciences worth $22,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $4,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,210,520. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $132.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of -59.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.34 and a 200-day moving average of $125.45. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The firm had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.