Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Short Interest Update

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the February 28th total of 127,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other Exagen news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 5,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $89,544.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,944.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,601 shares of company stock worth $2,251,951 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exagen by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 38,728 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 14.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 223.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

XGN stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $221.73 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%. Equities analysts predict that Exagen will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

