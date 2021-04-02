ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Market Cap Hits $1.06 Million

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $1.06 million and $5,699.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005108 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $920.13 or 0.01541196 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00022552 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002888 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars.

