ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.11 Million

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $3,183.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005406 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $778.84 or 0.01306633 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00022366 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002795 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

