Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CMO Sells $1,150,000.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00.

Gisela Schwab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00.

NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.12. 1,613,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,368. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,225 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $60,911,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $44,321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Exelixis by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

