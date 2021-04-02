Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells $1,377,600.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $1,377,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Lamb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $1,437,150.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $1,435,200.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00.

NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $23.12. 1,613,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,368. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.99. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,387,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $629,948,000 after purchasing an additional 761,170 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,999 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,548,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,750,000 after purchasing an additional 273,913 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,911,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

