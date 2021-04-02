Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Exelon by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after buying an additional 4,964,983 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Exelon by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $46.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.