EXMO Coin (EXM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.48 Million

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One EXMO Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0851 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMO Coin has a market capitalization of $9.48 million and $7.14 million worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded 255.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00052765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,098.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.67 or 0.00659675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00069771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00027983 BTC.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXMO Coin (CRYPTO:EXM) is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,227,725,815 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,346,538 tokens. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official . The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

EXMO Coin Token Trading

