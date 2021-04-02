extraDNA Reaches Market Cap of $1.10 Million (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $718,269.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, extraDNA has traded up 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. One extraDNA token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,587.30 or 1.00019782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00033806 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.13 or 0.00409781 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $471.04 or 0.00790658 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.39 or 0.00307829 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00099102 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002325 BTC.

extraDNA Token Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

