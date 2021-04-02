Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord Sells 25,000 Shares

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $221,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,193.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Edward Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 28th, Edward Meyercord sold 38,031 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $308,431.41.
- On Monday, February 1st, Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $218,750.00.
- On Thursday, January 21st, Edward Meyercord sold 1,500 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $12,000.00.
- On Tuesday, January 19th, Edward Meyercord sold 45,684 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $366,385.68.
- On Monday, January 4th, Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $172,000.00.
Shares of EXTR stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.86. 805,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,959. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $2,409,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $5,389,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have weighed in on EXTR. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.
Extreme Networks Company Profile
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
