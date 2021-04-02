Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord Sells 25,000 Shares

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $221,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,193.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edward Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 28th, Edward Meyercord sold 38,031 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $308,431.41.

On Monday, February 1st, Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $218,750.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Edward Meyercord sold 1,500 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $12,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Edward Meyercord sold 45,684 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $366,385.68.

On Monday, January 4th, Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $172,000.00.

Shares of EXTR stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.86. 805,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,959. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $2,409,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $5,389,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXTR. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

