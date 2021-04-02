Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s 7th Largest Position

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,312,529 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 181,680 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.6% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Facebook worth $1,724,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $2,209,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 930 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 35,917 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB stock traded up $4.13 on Friday, hitting $298.66. 17,615,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,734,324. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.83 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $850.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.84 and a 200-day moving average of $270.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.90.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $16,540,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,446,757 shares of company stock valued at $390,059,400. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

