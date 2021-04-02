Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,511,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,305,800,000 after acquiring an additional 27,880 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,064,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 32.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 149,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,592,000 after acquiring an additional 36,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of FICO opened at $500.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $467.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $259.37 and a twelve month high of $530.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The company had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

FICO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total value of $6,241,896.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,205,215.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total transaction of $7,283,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,862,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,178 shares of company stock worth $20,759,124 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.