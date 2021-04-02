FairCoin (FAIR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.87 Million

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One FairCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0915 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, FairCoin has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. FairCoin has a market cap of $4.87 million and $30,264.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002293 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005346 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00099036 BTC.

About FairCoin

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

