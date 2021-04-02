FansTime Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. FansTime has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $788,657.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FansTime has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00052386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,160% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.47 or 0.00665923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00069963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00028401 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001682 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime (FTI) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

