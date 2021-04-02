FantasyGold Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $415,399.72 and approximately $15.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FantasyGold token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00066579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.16 or 0.00282735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00090924 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.30 or 0.00733587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00028856 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010006 BTC.

FantasyGold Token Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.