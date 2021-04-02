Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,227 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSLY. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

Shares of FSLY stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.31. 3,133,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,977,856. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -109.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. Research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 25,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $2,394,361.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,168.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,557 shares of company stock worth $20,892,219 in the last 90 days. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

