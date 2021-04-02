Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,300 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the February 28th total of 326,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,163.0 days.

OTCMKTS FURCF opened at $55.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.47. Faurecia S.E. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $56.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on FURCF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

