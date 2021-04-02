FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Decreased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in FedEx by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in FedEx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Argus raised their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.27.

FedEx stock opened at $283.54 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The stock has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

