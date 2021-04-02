Feellike Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Feellike token can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Feellike has a market cap of $17,283.65 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00073615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.29 or 0.00286910 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.84 or 0.00820478 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00091894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.