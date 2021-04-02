Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FENC opened at $6.27 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

