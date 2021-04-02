Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Ferrovial stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. Ferrovial has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $29.79.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FRRVY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ferrovial currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator worldwide. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private work projects; and development, finance, and operation of toll road concessions. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, railways, bridges and viaducts, airports, intelligent toll systems, energy restoration, aqueducts, water treatment plants, port infrastructures, desalination plants, digesters, thermal drying plants, chimneys and silos, and other construction, as well as operation and maintenance services of urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and water treatment and desalination plants.

