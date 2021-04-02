Fetch.ai (FET) Market Capitalization Achieves $502.96 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001134 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $502.96 million and approximately $48.50 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00054743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00019742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 739.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.14 or 0.00674536 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00069952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00028796 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.