FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) CFO Buys $47,520.00 in Stock

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) CFO Hassan Baqar bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE FGNA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 137,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,380. FG New America Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGNA. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 146,600 shares during the period.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

