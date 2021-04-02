Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,896 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity National Financial worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 29,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,490,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,530,000 after acquiring an additional 206,291 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

In related news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

