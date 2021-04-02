Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 59,535 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $254,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,092,884,000 after acquiring an additional 742,490 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after buying an additional 2,948,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,789,000 after buying an additional 1,004,921 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,930,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,738,000 after buying an additional 903,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,943,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,739,000 after buying an additional 446,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,335,136. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $144.05 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.20 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -800.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

