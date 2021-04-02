Field & Main Bank Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 2.1% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $12.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $475.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,352,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,411. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.26. The stock has a market cap of $194.33 billion, a PE ratio of 75.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.45 and a 1-year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total value of $886,958.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,241,645. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

