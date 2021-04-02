Field & Main Bank Has $1.06 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Field & Main Bank lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 413,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,515,000 after acquiring an additional 20,548 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 34,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,990,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,681,849. The company has a market cap of $289.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.61 and a 200 day moving average of $226.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.88 and a 1 year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total value of $19,264,114.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,106,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

