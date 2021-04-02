Field & Main Bank Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Field & Main Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,419 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 2.2% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in The Walt Disney by 276.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 20.9% in the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 4.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 166,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 6.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 34.9% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.97. 7,749,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,810,513. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.71 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $343.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.85, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.