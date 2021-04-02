Field & Main Bank Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Field & Main Bank cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 2.5% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.32.

HD stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $307.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,923,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.00 and a 52-week high of $308.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.09.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

