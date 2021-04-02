Field & Main Bank Has $3.38 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Field & Main Bank decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,642 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.5% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 128 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,612 shares of company stock worth $6,777,233 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $367.07. 2,977,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,396. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $346.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.54. The firm has a market cap of $347.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $226.03 and a fifty-two week high of $380.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

