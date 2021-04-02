Field & Main Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Field & Main Bank lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.2% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $483.34. 2,664,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,904,125. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.71 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $462.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

