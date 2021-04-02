Field & Main Bank Sells 385 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Field & Main Bank decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,361,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $622,681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,247,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,849,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,699,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $327.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,658,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,049. The firm has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.67 and a 12 month high of $356.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.58 and a 200 day moving average of $259.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

