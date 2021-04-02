Field & Main Bank Sells 515 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Field & Main Bank lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.3% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 23,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 57.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 32.5% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 30.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,455. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $219.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $150.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.53.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

