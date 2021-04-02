Field & Main Bank Sells 815 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,186 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 2.9% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,531,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,523,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.77 and a 200 day moving average of $142.06. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

