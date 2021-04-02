Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,759 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $9,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.98. 6,138,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,431,784. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

