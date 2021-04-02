Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.21 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.75.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Shares of FITB opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average of $28.69. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

