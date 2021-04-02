Filecoin Price Hits $167.82 on Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 44.8% against the US dollar. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion and approximately $9.91 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $167.82 or 0.00282121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00065769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00092001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.19 or 0.00738340 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00029466 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010002 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00014243 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 63,653,587 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.