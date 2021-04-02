Financial Comparison: Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) versus Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) and Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Brigham Minerals and Crescent Point Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals 0 0 8 1 3.11 Crescent Point Energy 0 2 8 0 2.80

Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $15.11, indicating a potential downside of 3.81%. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 44.93%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than Brigham Minerals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of Crescent Point Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Brigham Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Crescent Point Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Brigham Minerals pays out 182.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crescent Point Energy pays out 1.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brigham Minerals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Crescent Point Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Brigham Minerals and Crescent Point Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals -3.67% 1.70% 1.09% Crescent Point Energy -166.19% 4.03% 1.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brigham Minerals and Crescent Point Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals $101.51 million 8.78 $21.64 million $0.57 27.56 Crescent Point Energy $2.51 billion 0.92 -$778.70 million $0.54 8.09

Brigham Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crescent Point Energy. Crescent Point Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brigham Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats Crescent Point Energy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 61,000 net mineral acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 5,985 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 5,398 oil wells and 587 natural gas wells. Brigham Minerals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana. Crescent Point Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

