Financial Comparison: STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) & Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) and Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get STORE Capital alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for STORE Capital and Chimera Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STORE Capital 0 6 5 0 2.45 Chimera Investment 1 2 2 0 2.20

STORE Capital presently has a consensus price target of $30.17, indicating a potential downside of 12.05%. Chimera Investment has a consensus price target of $10.67, indicating a potential downside of 16.80%. Given STORE Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe STORE Capital is more favorable than Chimera Investment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares STORE Capital and Chimera Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STORE Capital $665.71 million 13.73 $284.98 million $1.99 17.24 Chimera Investment $1.36 billion 2.17 $413.55 million $2.25 5.70

Chimera Investment has higher revenue and earnings than STORE Capital. Chimera Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STORE Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

STORE Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Chimera Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. STORE Capital pays out 72.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chimera Investment pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. STORE Capital has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Chimera Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Chimera Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of STORE Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Chimera Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of STORE Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Chimera Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares STORE Capital and Chimera Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STORE Capital 31.33% 4.76% 2.53% Chimera Investment 4.71% 11.73% 2.02%

Volatility and Risk

STORE Capital has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chimera Investment has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

STORE Capital beats Chimera Investment on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.