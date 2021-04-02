Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Shares of Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.43. Findev shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

Findev Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNSGF)

Findev, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the financing of property during the development or redevelopment process. It focuses on lending to residential and retail development projects within the Greater Toronto Area. The company was founded by Gavriel State on November 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

