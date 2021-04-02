FinNexus (FNX) Price Reaches $0.53 on Top Exchanges

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, FinNexus has traded down 14% against the US dollar. FinNexus has a market cap of $15.00 million and $6.09 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FinNexus coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00053939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 891.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.24 or 0.00676071 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00070194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00028233 BTC.

FinNexus Coin Profile

FinNexus is a coin. It was first traded on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 28,217,626 coins. FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

Buying and Selling FinNexus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

