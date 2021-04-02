FIO Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $71.57 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 4% against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $71.57 million and $6.12 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000151 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001398 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002751 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 750,335,474 coins and its circulating supply is 227,658,881 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

